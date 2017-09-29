Motorcyclist killed in crash involving tractor-trailer, minivan in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Officials say a motorcyclist was killed Friday morning in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and minivan in Weymouth.

Emergency crews responded around 9:45 a.m. to Route 18 near Main Street for a report of multi-vehicle crash.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in the crash and did not survive, according to police. The victim’s name has not been released.

Video from Sky7 showed a motorcycle on the ground and a tractor-trailer parked off to the side of the road.

Route 18 is closed in both directions while investigators work at the scene. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information become available.

