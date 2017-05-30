Motorcyclist killed in Route 24 crash identified

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) — A man killed in a Massachusetts motorcycle crash has been identified.

Authorities say the crash occurred Sunday night in West Bridgewater. Police say 46-year-old Brockton resident William Ponds was travelling southbound on state Route 24 when he crashed into a car.

Officials say a 53-year-old Norton woman was riding with him and was seriously injured.

Ponds was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The woman was taken to another hospital.

