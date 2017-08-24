Motorcyclist killed, woman charged with OUI after multi-car crash on I-95

READING, MA (WHDH) - One person was killed Thursday morning in an OUI crash involving multiple vehicles and a motorcyclist on Interstate 95 in Reading.

Massachusetts State Police responded around 10 a.m. to the crash on the northbound side of the highway near exit 37.

Lynn Dewolfe, 50, of Tyngsborough, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of drugs, among other charges, according to police.

Police say Dewolfe was driving erratically and made contact with another vehicle, causing that vehicle to collide with a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and taken by ambulance to Lahey Clinic in Burlington, where he was pronounced dead. His name is not being released at this time.

Police say Dewolfe fled the scene. She was later taken into custody by Wakefield police and state police near exit 42.

All travel lanes were closed for a period of time as crews tended to those involved. Traffic was backed up for miles in the area.

No additional details were immediately available.

