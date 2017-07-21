Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Route 1

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say a motorcyclist was seriously injured Friday morning in a crash on Route 1 in Foxborough.

Troopers responded around 9:30 a.m. to the northbound side of the highway at Maine Street for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and car.

Police are on the scene. They say the biker was seriously hurt.

One lane is open in each direction. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

No additional details were immediately available.

