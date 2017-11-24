Motorcyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Lynn

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - Police say a motorcyclist was seriously injured Friday night in a hit-and-run crash in Lynn.

Police responded around 7:15 p.m. to Western Avenue for a report of a crash and found a damaged motorcycle in the street.

The driver that struck the motorcyclist exited their vehicle and fled the scene, according to police. An active search is underway.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

A witness to the crash said the a license plate flew off the car involved.

“I freaked out. I broke down crying,” Genesis Gonzalez said. “I believe my friend’s mother is the one who helped tie his legs to stop the blood flow.”

Police say the motorcyclist was immediately taken in for surgery. He is said to be in serious, but stable condition.

It’s not clear what caused the crash.

No additional details were immediately available.

