Motorcyclists ride to honor fallen Boston firefighter

DORCHESTER (WHDH) — Hundreds of motorcyclists came together for a special ride in Dorchester that honored a fallen Boston firefighter and raised money for a good cause.

The ride began at Dorchester’s Florian Hall and was in honor of Firefighter Michael Kennedy. The 33-year-old was one of two firefighters killed while battling a fire on Beacon Street in the Back Bay in March 2014.

“This is a bittersweet moment, this is a bittersweet place,” said Kennedy’s father, Paul Kennedy. “This hall, my son’s name is on the wall there. It’s difficult to walk through those doors.”

Joining the ride 26-mile ride was the American Infidels Veterans Motorcycle Club. The veterans group was co-founded by Kennedy, who was a Marine veteran.

“If we could all aspire to be half the man that he was, then we’d be doing pretty good,” said Scott Rothwell, who is also part of the group.

All of the money raised at the motorcycle ride will be going to the Boston Firefighters Burn Foundation. Kennedy served on the board of the foundation, which is dedicated to providing financial and emotional support to burn victims.

