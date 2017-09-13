Motorcylist shot on I-93 over the weekend dies

BOSTON (WHDH) — One of the motorcyclists shot over the weekend on I-93 in Dorchester passed away Tuesday night.

Scott Stevens Jr., 32, was shot late Sunday afternoon while riding his motorcycle on the expressway. His 54-year-old father, who was riding his own motorcycle, was also shot but is expected to be OK.

Sources told 7News investigators consider Lance Holloman a person of interest in the expressway shootings and the death of a woman found a few hours later inside a house on Santuit Street in Dorchester where he lives. Holloman was taken into custody Monday in Franklin; according to their police report, officers believe he was either faking mental illness or could really be ill.

Souces said investigators are processing evidence that could link Holloman to the shootings on the expressway and the Dorchester house. Holloman remains jailed on an unrelated weapons charge.

Stevens was from Raynham and his neighbors told 7News the whole situation is very tragic.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)