Motorist fires shots at Lyft driver on I-93, state police say

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WHDH) — Massachusetts State Place and local police are searching for a vehicle after a driver reported that his car was shot at on I-93 in Braintree Tuesday morning.

The victim flagged down a state trooper on Furnace Brook Parkway in Quincy, claiming another motorist fired two shots at his Toyota Prius, state police said.

The alleged incident happened on the Braintree stretch of the highway near exit 6 around 5:20 a.m. Police said they found a bullet hole in one of the doors, as well as a broken window. The driver was not hurt.

The victim, a Lyft driver who was headed to Logan Airport, said the suspects were two men driving a dark-colored Dodge Charger. Police are still searching for the vehicle and no arrests have been made at this time.

Police told 7’s Jennifer Eagan that they don’t know of any connection between the victim and the alleged shooter. They are investigating whether the incident is a case of mistaken identity, a random act, or case of road rage. The victim told troopers nothing happened leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State police.

