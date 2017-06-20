Motorist indicted for crash that killed Maine couple

WOOLWICH, Maine (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a Maine woman on manslaughter and drunken driving charges stemming from a head-on collision that killed a couple in January.

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Department says the crash was caused when an SUV driven by 34-year-old Danielle Ward veered into oncoming traffic on U.S. 1 in Woolwich.

Killed were the occupants of another vehicle, 70-year-old Robert Martin and his wife, 76-year-old wife, Carolyn, both of Woolwich. Ward and three of her seven passengers, all children, were injured.

The Times Record reports that Ward had previous OUI convictions in 2009 and in 2013. The Hope woman was being held on $50,000 cash, or $100,000 worth of property at the Two Bridges Jail; it wasn’t known if she had a lawyer.

