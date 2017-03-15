Motorists urged to clear snow from vehicles before driving

WESTON, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are cracking down on motorists traveling about with snow-covered windshields, roofs and rear windows.

Officials are cautioning drivers to “clear snow before you go.” Police said drivers who do not clear ice and snow off their cars can be fined $35 to $200. If the snow flies off and causes a crash, police said drivers can face criminal charges.

On Wednesday morning, troopers stopped multiple vehicles, including one car on the Mass Pike in Weston with a windshield covered in snow. In Milford, a woman’s windshield was shattered by ice from another car.

Joan Melanson said she was driving on I-495 Wednesday when pieces of ice came flying towards her car.

“I’m talking boulders, chunks of ice, coming off,” said Melanson. “So I started dodging them, because they were coming across. I’m in the fast lane and they were coming across. And the next thing I know, I missed three and the last one just hit me.”

Melanson agreed with the police’s message and told drivers to please clear their cars off before hitting the road.

“Just take that five minutes. Otherwise a family is going to lose someone,” said Melanson.

Sooo, this just happened. 🤦🏻‍♂️. Pls #ClearSnowBeforeYouGo. Tpr Paul Copponi just stopped this veh on I-90 in #Weston. Don't be that guy… pic.twitter.com/0H67OxWVTy — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 15, 2017

@MassStatePolice reminding you to #ClearSnowBeforeYouGo. Dangerous to other drivers and tough on your wallet. pic.twitter.com/6qZUH4frv4 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 15, 2017

