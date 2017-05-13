BOSTON (AP) — Congressman Seth Moulton will be the keynote speaker at the Boston Bar Association’s Law Day Dinner.

The annual event brings together members of the legal and business communities to recognize leaders who shape and protect the rule of law.

This year’s dinner will be held Monday at the Sheraton Boston Hotel.

Moulton was elected to represent the 6th District of Massachusetts in 2014. He currently serves on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Budget Committee.

