EVERETT, Mass. (WHDH) – A Massachusetts State Police cruiser was involved in a crash in Everett on Sunday.

Police say a trooper was side swiped while heading to a call around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The crash happened near Route 16 east and Vale Street. The 23-year-old driver is cooperating with police.

No one was injured. The crash is under investigation.

