BOSTON (WHDH) - Anastasia needs a home and this curious brown tabby hopes that home may be yours! Anastasia is young, gorgeous and social – a winning trifecta. Staffers believe she will do well in any home and, with appropriate strategy and time for introductions, will do just fine with other cats and dogs (and staffers are always willing to share recommendations for ensuring these introductions go smoothly). She is spayed and in wonderful health and up to date on all of her shots. She just needs the perfect adopter to swoop her up!

Want to know more? Come visit or email adoption@mspca.org!

The MSPCA-Angell Adoption Center in Boston is located at 350 South Huntington Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

