(WHDH) – Big things DO come in small packages! Bandit the Chihuahua has an outsized personality to match his mini-sized frame. This adorable one-year-old loves playing with toys, padding along during long walks, power napping on comfy beds and hanging with people. He would do perfectly well with an individual owner or a family and he’s proof positive that even the smallest and cutest dogs sometimes end up in the animal shelter. He’d love to be in a home instead – and maybe that home is yours.

Bandit is already neutered and up to date on his vaccinations. And he’s I great health.

Want to know more? Swing by the MSPCA-Angell in Boston during open hours or email adoption@mspca.org!

