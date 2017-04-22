What do you get when you put a gorgeous husky in a 20 pound body? You get Bauer, the Alaskan Klee Kai! This unique and gorgeous 4-year-old is looking for love with a new person or family. He’s hanging out at the MSPCA’s Boston adoption center until just the right adopter comes along. The right adoptive home is super active with humans who love to wrestle, play and run around with dogs off leash. Bauer is not so great with other dogs so probably needs to be the only pet.

He is neutered and in wonderful health.

Want to know more? Come visit or email adoption@mspca.org!

The MSPCA-Angell Adoption Center in Boston is located at 350 South Huntington Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

