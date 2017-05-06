Who says you can’t find stunning purebred dogs at your local animal shelter? A gorgeous Chow Chow named “Beauty” is proof that every kind of dog ultimately finds his or her way into an animal shelter, from which they hope to be placed in a loving, forever home. Beauty is bunking down at the MSPCA-Angell in Jamaica Plain and is looking for an understanding home with patient owners. She can be slow to warm up to knew people and is protective of those she knows and loves. But once she gets to know you, she’ll be your lifelong friend.

Beauty is a calm dog who doesn’t require too much exercise but loves her daily walk. She is spade and in wonderful health.

Want to know more? Come visit or email adoption@mspca.org!

The MSPCA-Angell Adoption Center in Boston is located at 350 South Huntington Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

