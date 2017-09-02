Belle the cat was rendered homeless when she lost her one and only home of nine years. She’s currently bunking down at the MSPCA-Angell adoption center in Boston and is eager to get back to a real home with a loving person or family.

This sweet girl is shy at first—no doubt compounded by the strangeness of her new life in the animal shelter—but is oh-so-sweet once she gets to know you. She loves hanging with humans, having her shoulders massaged and enjoys catnip morning, noon and night!

She would do well in a quiet home without any other pets.

Want to know more? Come visit or email adoption@mspca.org!

The MSPCA-Angell Adoption Center in Boston is located at 350 South Huntington Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)