Spaniel lovers! Now’s your chance to bring home adorable and loving 1-year-old Belle. This girl who needs a special home that will give her plenty of time to gain her confidence. Belle was surrendered because the kids in her last home really stressed her out, so she’d probably do well in a home without little kids. She loves long walks and enjoys exercise so she’s perfect for the more active adopter.

She is spayed and up to date on all her shots and in wonderful health.

Want to know more? Swing by the MSPCA-Angell in Boston during open hours or email adoption@mspca.org!

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)