BOSTON (WHDH) - Sleek, sweet and mellow are the three best adjectives MSPCA Boston staffers use to describe Binky, a six year old gray tabby who’s grown quite shy and a bit fearful at the adoption center. She was surrendered after her previous owner had a baby and there just wasn’t room in the house for this sweet feline. She needs a forever home with an owner who will give her plenty of time to warm up – and when that happens, look out: she’s the ultimate nap cat!

Binky is spayed and up to date on her shots and in excellent health. She just needs a home!

Want to know more? Come visit or email adoption@mspca.org!

The MSPCA-Angell Adoption Center in Boston is located at 350 South Huntington Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

