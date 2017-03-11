If cats come cuter than one-year-old “Bobby” the staffers at the MSPCA-Angell’s Boston adoption center sure haven’t seen them! This sleek, golden-eyed and jet-black superhero is looking for love and a wonderful new home. He gets on well with other cats and would do fine in virtually any home. He’s already neutered and up to date on all of his shots. He’s in wonderful health and hopes the right adopter will step up and take a chance on him!

Want to know more? Come visit or email adoption@mspca.org!

The MSPCA-Angell Adoption Center in Boston is located at 350 South Huntington Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

