Brandy is a beautiful three year old Pit Bull who is spayed and in perfect health and has boundless energy. She’s the perfect companion to someone who lives an active lifestyle that includes walking, running and hiking. Brandy is not fond of other dogs or cats so should be the only pet in the home. And the MSPCA recommends she be enrolled in basic obedience classes—which the MSPCA offers and more info can be found at mspca.org—so that she can be the best citizen in the world!

Want to know more? Come visit or email adoption@mspca.org!

The MSPCA-Angell Adoption Center in Boston is located at 350 South Huntington Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

