BOSTON (WHDH) - Swoon! Brutus is a small dog with a big name and a bigger personality. This 12-years-young Bichon Frise is ghost white with an all-black button nose and soulful dark eyes. He loves chin scratches and belly rubs and is as gentlemanly as they come. He would love to cuddle up with an owner who wants a quiet dog whose toy-chasing days are long in the rear-view.

He’s in wonderful health and already neutered. All he needs is YOU!

Want to know more? Come visit or email adoption@mspca.org!

The MSPCA-Angell Adoption Center in Boston is located at 350 South Huntington Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

