Do you want a sweet and friendly cat who wants to hang out with you all day, every day? That’s just what you’ll get in Bucko. This black and white 8-year-old ended up at the MSPCA’s Jamaica Plain adoption center after his owner had to move to a new apartment that did not allow pets. He is neutered and in wonderful health and just needs friendly eyes to stare into and a lap to lay on. Give Bucko a chance and come meet him today!

Want to know more? Come visit or email adoption@mspca.org!

The MSPCA-Angell Adoption Center in Boston is located at 350 South Huntington Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)