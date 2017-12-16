(WHDH) – There’s no cat at the MSPCA-Angell Boston adoption center who’s more of a sweet bread than Bun Bun! This adorable, sleek-gray one-year-old was abandoned at the shelter doorstep inside his carrier, and now adoption center staff want to give him a safe, loving and warm home for the Holidays.

He loves people, adores affection and seems to be fine with other cats and dogs. He’s in wonderful health and neutered – and he’s now up to date on all of his shots.

He just needs someone to take him home!

Want to know more? Swing by the MSPCA-Angell in Boston during open hours or email adoption@mspca.org!

