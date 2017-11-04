Make way for Busta! This sweet 6-year-old cat can be a bit timid with new people. Once he comes around, and he comes around quickly, he’s the life of the party! Busta is snuggly and loves to be a lap cat.

Busta adores people and would make a wonderful pet for a single person or family who wants a lovable and very social cat to call their own.

He is already neutered, up-to-date on his vaccinations and in great health.

Want to know more? Swing by the MSPCA-Angell in Boston during open hours or email adoption@mspca.org!

