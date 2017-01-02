BOSTON (WHDH) - If three-year-old Pit Bull mix Charlotte could talk, staffers at the MSPCA-Angell adoption center in Boston say she’d probably ask for a new home for the new year, with an active owner who wants to make her the center of attention. This wonderfully sweet dog loves people and is happy to be the only dog in the home or to live with another four-legged friend. She’s playful and loves walks, jogs and hikes. She’s in terrific health and she’s already spayed! She just needs a new home with a big warm bed and a loving person to call her own.

Want to know more? Come visit or email adoption@mspca.org!

The MSPCA-Angell Adoption Center in Boston is located at 350 South Huntington Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

