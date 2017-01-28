BOSTON (WHDH) - Cats don’t get much cuter than three year old Cici, who is currently sheltering at the MSPCA-Angell in Boston. This adorable feline is loves attention – but only when she initiates it! She loves to take her time to warm up to people and would probably do best as the only kitty in the house. But once she gets to know you, look out: she’s a cuddle machine! She is up to date on all of her shots, already spayed and in good health. The only thing she needs is a wonderful owner to come and take her home!

Want to know more? Come visit or email adoption@mspca.org!

The MSPCA-Angell Adoption Center in Boston is located at 350 South Huntington Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

