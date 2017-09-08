(WHDH) – Proving there’s a key for every lock, the MSPCA continues to place ever more senior dogs into new homes every year. And 14-year-old Cookie is no exception! This sweet Rat Terrier mix is looking for the perfect retirement home after she was surrendered from the only home she’s ever know. Despite her age she’s in fine health and adores the companionship of other people and animals. She’d do well in a quiet home with someone who perhaps themselves is more sedentary.

Want to know more? Come visit or email adoption@mspca.org!

The MSPCA-Angell Adoption Center in Boston is located at 350 South Huntington Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)