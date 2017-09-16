Are diamonds forever? Hard to say because this gorgeous 11-year-old jewel currently living at the MSPCA-Angell adoption center in Boston won’t last long! Diamond (the cat, that is) lost her home when her previous owners moved away. She has lived with other cats before as well as a dog, and did just fine with them. She is a loving and loyal companion and would love a quiet, comfortable and warm home to live out all of her days. She’s in terrific health and already spayed. She’s ready to go home today!

Want to know more? Come visit or email adoption@mspca.org!

The MSPCA-Angell Adoption Center in Boston is located at 350 South Huntington Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

