(WHDH) – Hey, orange tabby lovers: meet Ernesto! This 7-year old tabby was surrendered after the new baby in his previous home stressed him way out. He’s got lots of love to give but very much prefers life in a home without small children. He would absolutely love a warm lap to cuddle up on in a calm home to call his own. He’s in wonderful health and already neutered and he just needs a new home!

Want to know more? Swing by the MSPCA-Angell in Boston during open hours or email adoption@mspca.org!

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)