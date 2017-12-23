(WHDH) – The MSPCA hopes to give Esco the dog the best present a homeless animal could ever receive: a new family! Esco is an 8-year-old pit bull mix with a heart of gold. He loves people, walks and comfy blankets. He would do well with any kind of family but would prefer to be the only pet in the home. Want an active dog who still knows how to be chill and relax with Netflix? That’s Esco!

He’s in great health and already neutered. He’s just waiting to make your 2018 the best year yet.

Want to know more? Swing by the MSPCA-Angell in Boston during open hours or email adoption@mspca.org!

