BOSTON (WHDH) - Attention active adopters! One-year-old Pit Bull mix Fendi is as sweet and social as they come and she loves to go jogging! This diamond in the rough would benefit from beginner obedience training so she can walk pretty on a leash and learn some basic commands. She would do best with an individual or family that will give her plenty of exercise and make her the center of attention. She’s not terribly fond of cats or other dogs so she should be the only pet in the home.

She is in wonderful health and already spayed. She just needs the perfect home.

Want to know more? Come visit or email adoption@mspca.org!

The MSPCA-Angell Adoption Center in Boston is located at 350 South Huntington Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)