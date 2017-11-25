(WHDH) – Harry the cat has a lot to be thankful for this season; he’s as handsome as they come! A kind stranger found him outside in Somerville and brought him to the MSPCA in Jamaica Plain, so he could have a chance at a lovely life indoors!

And now Harry—and the staff and volunteers looking after this 3-year-old Tuxedo extraordinaire—wants nothing more than to be home for the holidays. That home might be yours. The MSPCA doesn’t know too much about Harry since he was found as a stray, but he’s friendly and loves to snuggle— and that’s a really good place to start!

He is in great health and already neutered. Want to know more? Swing by the MSPCA-Angell in Boston during open hours or email adoption@mspca.org!

