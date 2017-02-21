BOSTON (WHDH) - Cats rarely come as cute and cuddly as King Derwin. This handsome boy wears his tuxedo every day and loves to curl up on laps for lots of chin scratches and belly rubs. This boy would do fine it almost any home and would especially love a warm blanket to cozy up on and a sunny windowsill on which to perch and look out at the world.

He’s neutered and up to date on all of his shots. He just needs you to take him home!

Want to know more? Come visit or email adoption@mspca.org!

The MSPCA-Angell Adoption Center in Boston is located at 350 South Huntington Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

