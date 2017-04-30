Konnichiwa is Japanese for “hello,” and that’s JUST what this 12-years-young senior Pekingese/Lhaso Apso mix boy would like to say to you! This adorable dog loves to shower friendly faces with doggie kisses while dancing on his back legs to encourage lots of petting. He also loves to nap on laps and spend lots of downtime with human friends. He could absolutely live with another mature dog who is calm and gives him some space – but is just as happy to be his perfect adopter’s “one and only.”

Konnichiwa is in wonderful health and already neutered. He just needs the perfect forever home.

Want to know more? Come visit or email adoption@mspca.org!

The MSPCA-Angell Adoption Center in Boston is located at 350 South Huntington Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

