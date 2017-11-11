BOSTON (WHDH) - The MSPCA in Jamaica Plain is home to a very special kitten named Lurch. This adorable and shy boy was raised outside without people around, so he’s very nervous and takes time to warm up. Lurch would do perfectly well in a quiet home, with perhaps another young and outgoing cat to help him understand that people are his friends. Do you work from home, or are you home much of the day? If so Lurch would be a wonderful lifelong companion!

He is in good health and already neutered. He just needs a new home!

Want to know more? Swing by the MSPCA-Angell in Boston during open hours or email adoption@mspca.org!

