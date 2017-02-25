It’s rare for the MSPCA to receive Doberman Pincshers at any of its three adoption centers in Massachusetts, but Mack just happens to be bunking down at the Boston adoption center in Jamaica Plain after losing the only home he’s ever known. This outrageously handsome young dog loves to be the center of attention and is the perfect companion for an active person or family. He needs and loves daily exercise in the form of vigorous walking; hikes or jogging. He has been uncomfortable around some of the other dogs in the adoption center so he probably needs to be the only dog at home.

He’s neutered and up to date on all of his shots and in wonderful health. He just needs you to take him home!

Want to know more? Come visit or email adoption@mspca.org!

The MSPCA-Angell Adoption Center in Boston is located at 350 South Huntington Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

