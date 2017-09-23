Her stare has the power to… melt hearts! Four-year-old poodle mix Medusa is the perfect little dog for those who love small canines. This spirited and friendly – if a touch skittish – dog arrived at the MSPCA’s Boston adoption center with a really bad skin infection.

After weeks of medicated baths and tender loving care, she’s ready for her forever home. She would love to live with a single person or family with older children. A stable and quiet home in which she can be the center of attention would be ideal.

Want to know more? Come visit or email adoption@mspca.org!

The MSPCA-Angell Adoption Center in Boston is located at 350 South Huntington Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)