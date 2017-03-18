BOSTON (WHDH) - True to his name Meteor crash landed at the MSPCA when someone abandoned him on the doorstep. Fortunately there is room at the inn and adoption center staffers immediately got this beguiling jet-black kitty set up in a cage of his own. He is five years old, incredibly friendly and just wants a safe forever home in which he will be treasured. He’s in wonderful health and already neutered – he just needs the perfect adopter to step forward!

Want to know more? Come visit or email adoption@mspca.org!

The MSPCA-Angell Adoption Center in Boston is located at 350 South Huntington Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

