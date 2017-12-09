(WHDH) – What’s the best way to celebrate winter in New England? By adopting a cat named Snowmiser and watching the white stuff fall with this mellow guy on your lap! Snowmiser is under a year old and as charming as they get. He’s bunking down at the MSPCA’s Jamaica Plain adoption center but he’d far prefer to be home for the Holidays, preferably atop a soft warm perch from which he can watch the snow fall outside.

He loves people and children and will likely do just fine with other cats. He’s neutered and up to date on all his shots. He just needs someone to take him home!

Want to know more? Swing by the MSPCA-Angell in Boston during open hours or email adoption@mspca.org!

