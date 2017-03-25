BOSTON (WHDH) - Taz has a name that sounds just like his personality! This one-year-old Shepherd mix is a bit of a Tasmanian devil. He loves to run and jump and play and must go to a larger home (with older kids or no kids at all) with a family or individual that will give him plenty of outdoor playtime. He’s the perfect companion for the active set! Taz is a loving presence at the adoption center and he will make a wonderful pet for many, many years once the right adopter steps forward. Maybe that adopter is YOU!

Want to know more? Come visit or email adoption@mspca.org!

The MSPCA-Angell Adoption Center in Boston is located at 350 South Huntington Avenue in Jamaica Plain. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

