(WHDH) – Dixie is an 11-year old Jack Russell Terrier and she’s lookin’ for love and a forever home along with her BFF Lola, a seven-year-old Jack Russell Terrier mix. Both of these dogs love their people and love each other. They are active and playful and as any JRT owner knows: full of mischief! They are perfect for the active owner who wants to go on lots of long walks or even gentle hikes.

Want to know more? Swing by the MSPCA-Angell in Boston during open hours or email adoption@mspca.org!

