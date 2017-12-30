BELMONT, Mass. (WHDH) – It was a reunion more than two years in the making.

Robyn Babineau’s cat Tommy disappeared two years ago, shortly after she moved from Belmont to Waltham.

Babineau said the cat has always loved being outside, and she just expected him to return home. When he never did, she feared the worst.

“I knew, right when he didn’t come back the next morning something was wrong, I was devastated,” she said.

Babineau kept Tommy’s photo on the wall, and said it made her cry every time she looked at it. A call from the MSPCA this past week, was a miracle two years in the making.

“I always prayed that he would let me know where he is, and he did, so I’m very excited,” Babineau said.

Tommy was found. Babineau said he was picked up just a few streets over from where she used to live in Belmont. She thinks he didn’t realize the family had moved.

“He was coming home. I really believe it,” she said.

The MSPCA tracked down Babineau through Tommy’s microchip. They were so excited about the reunion, they posted the story to their Facebook page.

Tommy is in great shap, and Babineau thinks someone has been taking care of him. She said she is so thrilled to have her buddy back, and she’ll make sure he stays by her side this time.

Babineau said she’d love to thank whoever took such great car of Tommy over the past two years.

