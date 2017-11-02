MSPCA hopes to find forever home for dog after nearly 1 year at shelter

BOSTON (WHDH) - Looking for the perfect pet? The MSPCA has just the dog for you!

The MSPCA Boston Adoption Center is turning to the public in an effort to help a “calm, sweet” dog find a forever home before she hits her one-year anniversary at the shelter.

Brandy has spent 355 days in the MSPCA kennels, patiently waiting for someone to come along and adopt her.

“Brandy is such a calm, sweet girl that she sometimes gets to chill out in staff offices to get a break from the kennels,” the MSPCA said in an Instagram post.

The MSPCA says Brandy would make a “great office companion for someone who works from home.”

Anyone who might be interested in adopting Brandy before day 365 can email adoption@mspca.org or visit the adoption center at 350 South Huntington Avenue in Boston’s Jamaica Plain section.

