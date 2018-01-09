MSPCA rescues 26 farm animals during unprecedented cold spell

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - The MSPCA-Nevins Farm in Methuen rescued nearly 30 animals in central Massachusetts just before last week’s historic storm blanketed the state with more than a foot of snow and and sent temperatures plunging to record lows.

MSPCA officials say they received distressed calls stating that 26 animals, including chickens, rabbits, goats, sheep, an alpaca and one young cow, were suffering on a small farm without adequate shelter.

The owner of the farm, whose name has not been released, concluded that he could not keep the animals safe due to below-freezing temperatures and approaching heavy snow, according to a press release.

Officials say the animals were freezing cold, some were underweight and many were suffering from parasites and other treatable ailments. They were placed into a warm barn upon arrival at Nevins Farm.

“Some of the animals are in rough shape, with various illnesses that we’ll need to treat—but the primary issue is that they did not have adequate shelter to protect against the bitter cold, which resulted in a collapse of their collective health,” said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell.

The MSPCA is is hoping that adopters, who have land with adequate shelter and resources to care for and feed the animals properly, will come forward to adopt.

“Fortunately, we can treat these illnesses and, with food and warm shelter, the animals should recover,” said Keiley.

Visitors can meet with the animals during open hours at the shelter at 400 Broadway in Methuen or email farmadoptions@mspca.org for more info.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)