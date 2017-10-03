MSPCA rescues 34 cats from hurricane-ravaged US Virgin Islands

(WHDH) — The MSPCA has announced it will be taking in 34 cats from an animal center in the U.S. Virgin Islands, which were devastated by Hurricane Irma.

The St. John Animal Care Center had rescued the animals before the hurricane struck on September 6 with wind gusts of more than 200 miles per hour. The storm destroyed homes, roads, and bridges and left the small animal shelter with more animals than it had room for.

The cats are traveling to Nashua, New Hampshire and will be delivered to the MSPCA’s Methuen facility, where they will stay in isolation to rest and so staff can check for any health issues. Officials say all of the animals have been spayed and neutered and vaccinated.

The cats — mostly young adults and kittens, plus one senior cat — will be distributed among the MSPCA’s adoption centers in Methuen, Boston, and Centerville.

Anyone interested in adopting the animals — or any other of the many cats waiting to be adopted at the MSPCA facilities — should visit a facility and visit mspca.org.

Additionally, anyone interested in donating to the St. John Animal Care Center can click here.

