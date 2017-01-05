MSPCA seeks donations for surgery to repair dog’s ‘broken heart’

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MSPCA is raising funds for a dog that was found abandoned last month on a stoop in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood.

Officials said a matted, dirty, scared and shivering Shih Tzu was discovered seeking refuge on a man’s porch on Dec. 26.

The man did not find any tags on the dog and immediately took it to the Boston Animal Control shelter in Roslindale.

The dog, who staffers at MSPCA Boston now refer to as Petie, is in need of a serious surgical procedure to fix a “broken heart.”

Veterinarians discovered that Petie has a condition that could lead to congestive heart failure and death if left untreated.

“As soon as I placed the stethoscope over her heart I knew her condition was serious—and that it would require surgery,” said Dr. Katie Hogan.

Petie’s surgery is expected to cost over $3,500. The MSPCA’s Boston adoption center has issued an urgent call for donations.

Those interested in donating to help Petie, can click here.

