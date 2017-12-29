MSPCA seeks home for cat bred in Ukraine, sickened after shipped to US

(WHDH) — The MSPCA is hoping to find a home for a cat that became sick after being shipped to the area from Ukraine.

The cat, Scottie, is a purebred Scottish Fold kitten. The four-month-old was bred in the Ukraine and then shipped to a kitten reseller in New York, then purchased by a person in Boston.

When the cat was shipped to Massachusetts, it arrived with a sickness — an upper respiratory infection. The cat was also very underweight. The owner gave up the cat to the MSPCA.

Several tests were aimed at determining the sickness, but MSPCA staff couldn’t pinpoint the exact cause of her issues.

“Unfortunately, purchasing animals online and having extremely young animals shipped over long distances is dangerous and can result in significant complications with both health and behavior,” said Boston adoption center manager Alyssa Krieger. “Scottie weighed only one and a half pounds—and a kitten her age should have been at least two pounds. She will likely suffer lifelong medical issues as a result of poor care and the conditions under which she was bred and transported.”

Scottie will likely be susceptible to future respiratory infections and other medical conditions, but the MSPCA says she is a sweet cat looking for a good home. Additionally, anyone who would like to donate can make a contribution toward her care by donating to Spike’s Fund.

