Mudslide sends Toyota Prius sliding down hill

(WHDH) — Torrential rainfall triggered a mudslide that sent one car careening down a road in Burbank, California, on Tuesday.

Video showed muddy water rushing a Toyota Prius down Country Club Road. The driver inside the car told Storyful they managed to escape without injury.

Local police had temporarily closed the road to traffic and parking shortly before the rains began on Monday and residents along the roadway had been placed under an evacuation order, according to the LA Times.

The Burbank Fire Department shared the video with a caption that read: “Urban Prius bobsledding.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)