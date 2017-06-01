READING, MA (WHDH) - Fire crews in Reading battled a massive blaze Thursday at condominium complex near the center of town.

The six-alarm fire broke out around 2 p.m. on Sanborn Road at the Old Reading Schoolhouse Condos. Video from Sky7 showed heavy black smoke billowing into the air as fierce flames shot from the roof of the building.

More than 100 firefighters from several surrounding communities responded to the scene to provide assistance. The fire was knocked down around 5 p.m.

One firefighter was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, officials said. Several animals were rescued from the burning building. No additional injuries were reported.

The building sustained “significant” fire, smoke and water damage, officials said.

Reading Fire Chief Chief Gregory Burns said crews will remain at the scene through the night. No residents will be allowed back into the building. The Red Cross is assisting those who have been displaced by the fire.

Roads in the area were blocked off while crews worked. Residents were asked to avoid the area for much of the afternoon.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

